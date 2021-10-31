Bathinda hostel expels four for ‘trying to assault’ Kashmiri students after T20 match

The two groups had fought over the match result after being at loggerheads earlier during the India-Pakistan match on October 24.

The Baba Farid Group of Institutions in Bathinda has expelled four students from the college hostel after they allegedly tried to assault Kashmiri students, a day after the World Cup T20 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The two groups had fought over the match result after being at loggerheads earlier during the India-Pakistan match on October 24, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Hostel warden Lakhbir Singh issued orders to vacate the hostel to the four students – Kumar Kartikey Ojha, a seventh semester BSc (Hons) Agriculture student, two first-semester BCA students, and Aayush Kumar Jaiswal, a third-semester BCA student – on Saturday itself after watching CCTV footage of the incident.

“After Pak vs Afg match, four students from Bihar tried to harass Kashmiri students and tried to assault them. The hostel warden even saw the CCTV footage to ascertain the facts. Later they were shunted out from the hostel,” the institution said.

The media report quoted sources as saying that the four students used to harass the Kashmiri students alleging that they raised anti-India slogans.

The accused and their supporters have reportedly launched a social media campaign tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh and Giriraj Singh, among others. One student wrote on social media: “Kashmir ke students ne desh virodhi nare lagaye fir humne unka virodh kiya (the students from Kashmir raised anti-India slogans, so we opposed them).”

The hostel warden’s notice, however, says “all four students were told to leave the hostel for harassing Kashmiri students. They were found indulged in indisciplinary activities in the hostel on the night of 30/10/2021. It was supported by CCTV footage. It is serious violation of rules of hostel and campus.”

