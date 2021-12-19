Another man lynched in Punjab over alleged sacrilege attempt

Residents of Nijampur Village in Kapurthala District allegedly caught him ’disrespecting’ the Sikh flag

A second man has been beaten to death in Punjab over an alleged instance of sacrilege less than 24 hours after a similar incident at Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

Residents of Nijampur Village in Kapurthala District allegedly caught the man from a gurdwara early on Sunday (December 19). They said that he was seen “disrespecting” the Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) around 4am.

Though police reached the spot and took the man into custody, Sikh groups insisted that he be questioned in front of them.

The man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police.

Advertisement

Mobile phone videos from the spot showed the man being beaten with sticks. The police later took him to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The police chief of Punjab tweeted:

I have taken serious note of the unfortunate incidents in Amritsar and Kapurthala. Any attempt to violate the communal harmony in the state will be dealt with a firm hand. Stern action will be taken against all those disturbing the law and order in Punjab. #PunjabStandsTogether — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 19, 2021

On Saturday evening a man from Uttar Pradesh was beaten to death after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

The man jumped the golden grills inside the sanctum sanctorum, picked up a sword, and approached a priest who was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

He was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee task force members. While being taken to the SGPC office, the angry crowd thrashed him badly and he later died, the police said.

The incident drew sharp reactions from political leaders, with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ordering an investigation.

Sacrilege is a highly emotive issue in Punjab, which goes to polls next year. Political parties have accused the government of failing to address a series of such cases.