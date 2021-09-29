Amarinder loyalists urge him for floor test after Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cong chief

Sidhu resignation as the Punjab Pradesh Congress chief had triggered a spate of resignations from his supporters

Loyalists of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh have urged him to demand a floor test after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of state Congress chief, and triggered a spate of resignations from his supporters, India Today reported.

Sidhu, who was recently appointed as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress on Tuesday announced his decision to step down from the post, on Twitter.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise of corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” read his letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Soon after the news of his resignation went public, four of his loyalists resigned from their posts. While Razia Sultana stepped down from the post of Punjab cabinet minister, Congress leader Yoginder Dhingra resigned as general secretary of the state party unit, Gulzar Inder Chahal as the treasurer of Punjab Congress and Gautam Seth as the general secretary (in-charge training) of the state Congress.

Taking a swipe at Sidhu, Amarinder Singh had commented “he is not a stable man” and was not fit to rule a state which had an international border (with Pakistan).

“I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” Singh tweeted.

While it was being speculated that Singh was in Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, the former chief minister quashed the rumours by saying that he was just there on a personal visit and to vacate his Kapurthala house.

Singh had resigned from the post of chief minister on September 18 after a bitter power tussle with Sidhu.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Congress high command has not accepted the resignation of Sidhu and has instructed the local party leadership to solve the issue.

Sidhu has been reportedly discussing a couple of contentious issues over political developments in Punjab with his principal adviser Mohammad Mustafa. While Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal who dubbed Sidhu’s resignation as an “emotional reaction” has said that everything will be fine, Congress MLA Bawa Henry told reporters that all issues that may have triggered his resignation will be resolved soon.

“There are three to four issues. They are being discussed in the party forum. Party high command will resolve them,” he told reporters.