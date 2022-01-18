Ahead of polls, ED raids properties of Punjab CM Channi’s nephew

The authorities searched properties of Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, Channi’s relative, in connection with illegal sand mining

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (January 18) raided the properties of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew and several others in connection with illegal sand mining. The raid assumes importance mainly in the backdrop of upcoming state elections.

The ED searched 10 to 12 places including properties in Chandigarh and Mohali under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Some of the properties belong to Bhupinder Singh alias Honey, said to be a relative of Channi.

Opposition parties have earlier linked Channi with the dealings of Honey which the former had denied.

The ED action, sources said, has been initiated after taking cognisance of a 2018 FIR of the Punjab Police against some companies and individuals alleged to be involved in illegal sand mining in the state.

Voting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is slated on February 20.