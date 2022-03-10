Bhagwant Mann’s people connect, Kejriwal’s Delhi model drew voters towards AAP

Women and youth found hope in the party’s agenda for Punjab while farmers thought AAP had answers to questions that led to the year-long agitation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, looks set to form the next government in Punjab, setting the traditional parties — Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) — aside for the very first time.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is ahead in 90 of the 117 seats with the Congress way behind at 17, as per the latest information provided by the Election Commission of India.

There are several reasons why the people of Punjab decided to give AAP a chance this time.

Primarily, the voters were looking for a change, showing their disappointment with the Congress, Akali Dal as well as the BJP. Though Captain Amarinder Singh had quit the Congress just before elections to join hands with the BJP, he had done the damage to his parent party by going slow on investigations on corruption charges against the Badals during his last term as the Chief Minister. This did not go down well with the voters, who felt cheated by the erstwhile Congress regime.

The young voters full-heartedly supported Arvind Kejriwal’s model of change. The Delhi CM’s emphasise on education, health and basic amenities like cheap electricity and water resonated with the voters in Punjab, which is reeling under high power charges. Kejriwal promised to rid the state of corruption and bring in more jobs. The youth as well as women decided to give him a chance and prove his ‘Delhi model of governance’ in Punjab.

Additionally, women got drawn towards AAP after Kejriwal promised to deposit a sum of Rs 1,000 per month into the account of every woman in the state. While voters are smart enough to understand such promises are easy to break, what really lured women towards the party is the respect they got as a separate vote bank, instead of being looking upon as a natural extension of a family generally headed by men.

While Arvind Kejriwal was always popular in Punjab, as was evident from AAP’s strong entry in the state in the last assembly election (20 seats), it was Bhagwant Mann, the former comedian and party’s chief ministerial candidate this time, who won people’s hearts and minds. His political and social satires, clean image and impressive speeches helped AAP significantly in reaching out to a large number of voters. Mann won’t forget to remind voters about his humble background and how his net worth had been falling with every successive election.

The farmer agitation against three central farm laws, which now stand repealed, was the trigger point that united an overwhelming number of farmers against the Centre, but did no good to Congress and Akalis either. The year-long protest laid the foundation for a new government by breaking the ‘dharra’ system (faction) that decided the election results earlier.

Farmers asked questions to their leadership in Punjab and Centre, but AAP seems to have had the answers, which won them the farmers’ confidence.