Over 260 trains cancelled as dense fog derails services in north India

Dense layer of fog extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, considerably reducing visibility

Over 260 trains were cancelled in northern India plains due to bad weather conditions on Monday, the railways said.

The services were affected as visibility was reduced considerably on Monday morning due to a dense layer of fog that extended from Punjab and adjoining Rajasthan to Bihar through Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI.

“A total of 267 train, including 82 express trains, 140 passenger trains and 40 sub-urban trains, were cancelled,” a railways official mentioned.

On Sunday, around 335 trains were delayed, 88 cancelled, 31 diverted and 33 short-terminated due to foggy weather.

Visibility levels specifically dropped to zero metres at Bhatinda and Agra; 25 metres at Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Bhiwani, Safdarjung, Ridge, Ganganagar, Varanasi, Fursatganj and Bhagalpur; and, 50 metres at Hisar, Karnal, Palam, Meerut, Lucknow, Bahraich and Patna.

According to the weather office, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, dense is between 51 and 200 metres, moderate is between 201 and 500 metres, and shallow is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

