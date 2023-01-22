Rahul spreading hatred among people to regain power: Rajnath

Also accuses Congress of trying to defame India and tarnish its image by saying that only hatred prevails here

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of tarnishing India’s image on international platforms and spreading hatred among people in order to regain power.

‘Don’t play with India’s prestige’



Addressing an event organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to provide land rights of residential plots to the poor in Singrauli district, Singh asked Gandhi not to play with India’s “prestige and pride”.

The minister also said that in the recent clash with the Chinese troops, Indian soldiers displayed exemplary valour, and slammed the Congress for questioning the bravery of the country’s jawans.

“Is India breaking? The country already got divided in 1947. These days, Rahul Gandhi is going around saying in his Bharat Jodo Yatra that there is hatred everywhere in India,” he said.

“Rahulji, what has happened to you? You want to regain power by spreading hatred. Power cannot be achieved by spreading hatred, it can be achieved only by earning the people’s trust and love,” he added.

Asks Rahul who is spreading hatred



“I want to ask him who is spreading hatred in India? Where did he see it,” he asked the gathering. The minister also accused the Congress of trying to defame India and tarnish its image by saying that only hatred prevails in India, although the country has earned great respect in the world now.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress members should keep in mind that politics should not be done just to form the government and it should be done for the society and the country.

‘Don’t question army’s valour’



Singh also said that Congress leaders could defame the BJP, but they dared to question the bravery and valour of the country’s armed forces who risked their lives to protect the country.

Last month, Rahul had alleged that China was preparing for war and the Indian government was sleeping over the issue and trying to ignore the threat. He had also alleged that China had taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory and was “thrashing our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh”.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh and MP CM Chouhan distributed free plots under CM Land Rights Scheme to over 25,000 beneficiaries, besides disbursing the benefits of Rs 135 crore to 6.78 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana.

(With Agency inputs)