One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the sixth adult feline to have died since March, according to a statement from the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Wednesday (August 2).
“This morning, one of the female cheetahs – Dhatri (Tiblisi) – was found dead. To determine the cause of the death, a post-mortem is being conducted,” the statement read.
Also read: Cheetah deaths in Kuno | Radio collars removed for ‘health examination’, say officials
While 14 cheetahs – seven males, six females, and one female cub – are kept in the bomas in Kuno, a female cheetah is out in the open and is being intensively monitored by a team. Efforts are on to bring her back to the boma for a health examination, the statement said.