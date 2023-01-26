MP: Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection

Shasha is among the eight cheetahs that were flown into Kuno National Park of Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh from Namibia in September last year

Female cheetah Shasha, who is one of the eight cheetahs that were flown into Kuno National Park, Sheopur, in Madhya Pradesh from Namibia in September last year has been detected with a hepatorenal (associated with the kidneys and liver) infection, an official said on Thursday.

“The cheetah’s condition has improved. It is being treated by three veterinarians who are in constant touch with cheetah experts from Namibia and South Africa. Shasha has some liver and kidney problems,” said MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) JS Chauhan.

“Her problem came to light on Monday. Dr Atul Gupta, veterinarian from Bhopal-based Van Vihar National Park, has been rushed to Kuno National Park. She is suffering from a hepatorenal infection, not a disease. She has been quarantined and is being treated,” he added.

Pleading anonymity, an expert attached to the cheetah reintroduction programme said Shasha was brought to India from a captive facility named Cheetah Conservation Fund, located 44 kilometres from Otjiwarongo in Namibia.

As per her dossier, Shasha was born on April 1, 2018, and underwent a health screening in August last year and vaccinated before being flown here a month later. It weighed 32 kg and was fine.

Shasha and seven other cheetahs were released into their enclosures on September 17 last year at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last cheetah died in India in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

