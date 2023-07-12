MP Assembly adjourned over Sidhi urination incident, atrocities on tribals

After the Opposition Congress demanded discussions in the Assembly on the shameful incident, atrocities on tribals and corruption in Mahakal temple construction, among others, the Speaker brought the session to an abrupt end

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has adjourned sine die on Wednesday (July 12), without a future date, three days ahead of schedule, following uproar by the Opposition over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals and other issues.

Demanding discussion over the Sidhi urination incident, alleged atrocities on tribals, corruption in Mahakal Lok construction and the Satpura Bhawan fire incident, the Congress members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the BJP government.

A man had urinated on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. A video of the event recently went viral, sparking national outrage. The Congress has alleged that the accused Pravesh Shukla is a BJP member.

Some Congress members even squatted in the well of the House demanding that discussions be held on the issues raised by them.

Amid the din, Speaker Girish Gautam took up the listed business of the House, including the supplementary budget which was passed by voice vote without any discussion.

Later, MP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra moved a proposal to adjourn the house sine die. The Speaker then adjourned the Assembly sine die. This was the last session of the Assembly as state elections are due in MP later this year.

