MP: 3 held for kidnapping 2 tribal brothers, thrashing them up over altercation

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media

Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday (July 8) arrested three men, who allegedly held a tribal man and his minor brother captive and thrashed them following an altercation on the road on Friday (July 7).

The video of the three accused, who are guards, had gone viral on social media, triggering outrage, especially in the wake of a similar incident in which an alleged BJP functionary in Sidhi district had urinated on a tribal man, forcing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to render a personal apology to the victim.

The accused have been identified as Sumit Chowdhary, Jaipal Singh Baghel and Prem Singh Parmar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aditya Mishra told reporters on Saturday that an 18-year-old tribal man and his 15-year-old brother fell on the road after their motorcycle skidded in Rau police station area on Friday. It led to an altercation with the accused, who allegedly took them to a security guards’ room and beat them up.

“On July 7, a minor and his brother were passing through the Treasure Fantasy area when their bike skidded off the road. They then got into an altercation with some guards, who were stationed close by. Matters soon got out of hand as the guards kidnapped the boys and took them to their shed where they were beaten up mercilessly,” Misha told reporters.

The victims were released on Saturday morning. They were later admitted to a hospital where their condition was said to be stable, DCP Mishra said.

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Mishra said.

If the involvement of more persons is found on the basis of the video, then appropriate action will also be taken against them, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)