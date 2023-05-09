MP: 15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in Khargone district

The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, said the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 people were injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Tuesday morning (May 9), state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.

Also read: Malappuram houseboat accident: Death toll rises to 22; CM reaches site

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, said Mishra.

Advertisement

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)