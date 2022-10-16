MBBS in Hindi: Amit Shah unveils textbooks in Madhya Pradesh

Work is on to start technical and medical education in eight other languages of the country, says Home Minister

MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh can now learn three subjects in Hindi. As part of the MP government’s ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released textbooks of three MBBS subjects in that language.

With this, MP has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi. “This day will be written in history in golden letters,” Shah said while unveiling the Hindi textbooks of medical biochemistry, anatomy, and medical physiology in Bhopal.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang were present on the occasion. Praising them for taking the lead in starting the MBBS course in Hindi, Shah said it was part of the National Education Policy.

“Study with pride in own language”

The Home Minister added that work was on to start technical and medical education in eight other languages of the country. “Now, the students of the country will not have any inferiority complex about not knowing the English language, and they can study with pride in their own language,” the Union minister said.

Chouhan also said in his speech that students from rural areas, who were unable to get medical education because of a lack of knowledge of English, will not lag anymore. They will now be able to pursue the MBBS course in Hindi.

Sarang, the driving force behind the move, said a team of 97 doctors made written these text books. Chouhan added that all technical terms in these textbooks have been written in Hindi as they are pronounced in English. For example, “kidney” has been written as “kidney” but in the Devnagari script.

“Number of national-level institutes growing”

In his speech, Shah also said that previously, there were 387 medical colleges in the country with 51,000 seats. Now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation has 596 medical colleges with an additional 89,000 seats.

The country had 16 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) earlier, and the number has now gone up to 23, said Shah. The number of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) has increased from 13 to 20, the number of universities from 723 to 1,043, and that of Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) from nine to 25, he added.

The number of other national institutes has also gone up substantially, Shah said.

