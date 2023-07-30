BJP can claim to win 200 seats in MP polls but people will decide: Nath

Kamal Nath was taking a dig at BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for claiming that the saffron party will retain power in the state by winning more than 160 out of 230 seats in the assembly elections

The BJP can claim that they will win 200 seats in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls but ultimately people will decide, said Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday (July 30).

Nath was taking a dig at BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for claiming that the saffron party will retain power in the state by winning more than 160 out of 230 seats in the assembly elections.

“I want to ask him (Vijayvargiya) why he did not say that BJP will win 200 seats in the elections. They can say anything. Ultimately the question is what do the people of the state say,” Nath said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat organised by tribal students and unemployed youths in Indore.

The former MP chief minister also claimed the BJP feels pain when Congress leaders visit temples or organise religious programmes.

“I built the Hanuman temple in Chhindwara (home turf of Nath). Even this pains them,” he said. Nath also took a dig at Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Indore saying many leaders keep visiting the state ahead of Assembly elections.

Shah should enjoy coming (to Madhya Pradesh). It is his wish. Elections are approaching. In view of the elections, all leaders keep visiting, he said, referring to Shah’s day-long visit to Indore to participate in BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sammelan’.

Speaking at the Adivasi Yuva Mahapanchayat, Nath listed various works done in tribal-dominated Chhindwara in areas of development of roads, electricity, education, employment and skill development.

Besides Nath, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh and national NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar attended the mahapanchayat.

At this gathering, tribal youths raised several demands, including filling up the backlog of government posts and providing cheap loans to entrepreneurs. They said these demands be included in the election manifesto of Congress in the form of promises.

Responding to the tribal youths, Nath said they (BJP) remember the common people only when elections approach. “These days Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is talking about giving slippers, shoes and umbrellas to people. You should understand all this now,” he said.

Nath also said they (BJP leaders) think voters of Madhya Pradesh are for sale but the truth is that voters are not for sale.

