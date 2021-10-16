BJP MP Pragya Thakur curses ‘Ravana’ who circulated her viral kabaddi video

Thakur, who is seen playing kabaddi on the premises of a Kali temple, said the old age and next birth of the person who made the video will get spoilt.

BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has termed the person who shot and circulated a viral video in which she is seen playing kabaddi, as ‘Ravana’, and said his old age and next birth will get spoilt.

Thakur is currently out on bail in the 2008 Malegaon blast case on medical grounds, and has usually been seen confined to a wheelchair.

At a Dussehra programme in Bhopal’s Sant Nagar (Bairagarh) on Friday night, she said: “I went for offering aarti (at a Durga pandal) two days ago, when some sportsmen playing on the ground requested me to conduct a (kabaddi) raid. A small clip of this was captured and shown in the media. If someone fretted and fumed, it was Ravana among you, some Sindhi brother… someone who is a big enemy (of mine). I am not his enemy, but he considered me as his enemy. I don’t know what precious thing I snatched from him… But Ravana can be anywhere.”

“I am telling the person, whose sanskaras have got spoiled, to mend them. If you don’t, your old age and next birth will also get spoiled because whenever anyone has clashed with the patriots, revolutionaries and above all saints, neither Ravana nor Kansa survived, nor will the ‘adharmi’ or ‘vidharmi’ of the present be saved,” the MP added.

The video viral on social media shows Thakur playing a game of kabaddi on the premises of a Kali temple. Earlier, another video of her taking part in a garba dance during the just-concluded Navratri festival had emerged.

Defending the Bhopal MP, her elder sister Upma Thakur had said she suffers from a spine problem which can give trouble any time. “You never know at which moment it can create problems for her. There is a problem with her L4 and L5 bones (vertebrae) as they got dislocated because ATS Maharashtra (investigators) threw her on the floor,” she said, adding that when these problems occur, the lower portion of her body “is left with no sensation”.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, on the other hand, took a swipe at Thakur, accused her of having many faces as sometimes she is seen in a wheelchair, sometime she plays garba and sometimes kabaddi, too.

