Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train coach catches fire; no casualties reported

The Indian Railways said that the fire had erupted in the battery box of the said coach and was immediately extinguished

A coach of the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express caught fire near the Kurwai Kethora station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday (July 17) morning, reports said. No casualties have been reported and the fire was immediately extinguished by the fire brigade, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The Railways said that the fire erupted from the battery box in the said compartment and didn’t spread to the passengers’ side of the train.

“Fire is limited to Battery Box only and fire is extinguished. Electrically isolation is being done and train will start shortly. All passengers are safe. Battery box is located in the undergear, relatively away from the passenger area. As the incident occurred, electrical safety systems isolated the batteries. Fire extinguished and defective batteries taken off. Train is ready to move,” the Railways said.

Visuals of the fire circulating on social media showed flames in a coach and some passengers trying to douse it.

The train that runs between Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi was flagged off in April. It makes the journey in seven hours and 30 minutes.

