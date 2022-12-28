Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu

Police said reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised

At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a “chance encounter” early on Wednesday morning (December 28), police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the encounter with the terrorists took place at around 7.30 am.

“We noticed unusual movement of a truck and followed it. The truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where the driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched, terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done,” he told ANI.

The encounter took amid intense fog situations near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar National highway, he added.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and the terrorists were neutralised, police said.

They said that the terrorists were intercepted near Tawi Bridge when they were travelling in a truck to Kashmir.