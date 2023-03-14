Terror funding case: NIA raids several locations in J&K

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir on March 14 in its efforts to identify the entities involved in funding terror

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (March 14) in its efforts to identify the entities involved in funding terror.

The agency searched the houses of suspects in Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Srinagar.

Sources say that mostly houses belonging to those associated with Jamaat-e-Islami are being searched.

Advertisement

Also read: MP: NIA carries out searches in Seoni, 2 detained; electronic devices seized

The Enforcement Directorate searched the houses of Zaffar Bhat, the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, and the Hurriyat leader Qazi Yasir in the same case of terror funding.

(With agency inputs)