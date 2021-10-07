Principal, teacher shot dead in Srinagar; cops see Pak terror outfit’s hand

J&K police chief said ‘The Resistance Front’ operates from Karachi and has been involved in a spate of killings in the region of late

A principal and a teacher were shot dead by terrorists at a higher secondary school in Sangam, on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Thursday (October 7).

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh said the attack was carried out by a Pakistan-funded terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF).

The teacher has been identified as Deepak Chand, who hailed from Jammu region. The principal, Supunder Kour, is a Sikh.

Dilbag Singh told NDTV that the attack happened around 11:15 am. The school had no students since the classes are held online. The Sangam Eidgah locality has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists.

“The Resistance Front is operated from Karachi. We are on the case and the people behind the organisation will be exposed soon,” Singh told the media house. The police chief also clarified that the victims had no association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, as has been claimed by some people.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Shocking news coming in again from Srinagar. Another set of targeted killings, this time of two teachers in a government school in Idgah area of the city. Words of condemnation are not enough for this inhuman act of terror but I pray for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace.”

On Tuesday (October 5), terrorists killed 70-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, a pharmacy owner, who had stayed in Srinagar from the 1990s, when terrorism was at its peak in the Kashmir valley. This incident was followed by the killing of a non-local roadside Bhelpuri vendor in Lalbazar of Srinagar. In the third attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, militants shot dead a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone.