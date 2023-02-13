Not heartbroken, says NC after SC dismisses plea challenging J&K delimitation; PDP doesn’t care

The National Conference claimed it was sure of a victory in the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370

Political parties on Monday (February 13) reacted differently to the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition challenging the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir, with the National Conference (NC) saying it was not heartbroken and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying it was not bothered.

The NC, however, claimed it was sure of a victory in the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre.

The apex court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the government’s decision to constitute the delimitation commission for redrawing the legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also read: SC rejects plea against constitution of delimitation commission in J&K

Advertisement

Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka delivered the verdict on a plea filed by two Kashmir residents.

Not heartbroken

“We are not heartbroken. Whenever the Supreme Court hears our petition on abrogation of Article 370, we have enough ammunition that will tilt the case in our favour because we are not asking for anything outside the Constitution,” National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar told PTI.

Reacting to the verdict, Awami National Conference Vice President Muzaffar Shah said there was nothing new. “We expected it.”

“I can only say, unfortunately, this delimitation matter was not agitated by major political parties here,” Shah said.

Also read: Political storm over J&K delimitation draft that gives Jammu 6 seats and Kashmir 1

He said he was hopeful that the petitions about Articles 370 and 35-A will be a different ball game.

To appease BJP

Calling the delimitation exercise a “tactical process of rigging before the elections,” PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: “That’s what they have done, converting the majority into a minority, in favour of the BJP.”

The Opposition, she said, has already rejected the delimitation commission and the court’s verdict “does not matter to us”.

“The challenge to the Re-organisation Act is pending, challenge to abrogation of Article 370 is pending before the SC. If all that is pending, how can they (SC) give verdict on this petition?” Mufti asked reporters in Bijbehara.

Also read: Delimitation and what it means for the people of Jammu and Kashmir

“We have not even participated in the discussions of the delimitation commission.”

Added Mohammed Tarigami of the Communist Party of India-Marxist of the delimitation exercise: “They have virtually disrupted the unity of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

(With inputs from agencies)