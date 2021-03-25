Two CRPF men killed, two injured by militants near Srinagar

The Lawaypora area has witnessed several clashes between security forces and militants in recent years

At least two CRPF personnel were killed and two others suffered injuries in a militant attack at Lawaypora, outside Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday (March 25).

The Lawaypora area has been cordoned off. Meanwhile, the condition of the injured CRPF men is stated to be critical, the CRPF said.

A J&K police official said that militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel. The Lawaypora area has witnessed several clashes between security forces and militants in recent years.

On March 22, CRPF personnel had gunned down four militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.