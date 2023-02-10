Lithium reserves discovered in Jammu and Kashmir in a first for India

The discovery assumes great significance given the critical need for lithium in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries and mobile phones

The government on Thursday (February 9) said lithium reserves have been found in Jammu and Kashmir, the first such discovery in the country ever.

The discovery was made by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir during exploration.

The discovery assumes great significance given the critical need for lithium in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries and mobile phones.

India is currently dependent on imports from other countries for its lithium requirements. The availability of lithium within the country will go a long way in helping India achieve its ambition of becoming an EV hub.

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries.

“For the first time, lithium reserves have been discovered and that too in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj said.

Geological Survey of India has for the first time established 5.9 million tonnes inferred resources (G3) of lithium in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir (UT).@GeologyIndia 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tH5uv2BL9m — Ministry Of Mines (@MinesMinIndia) February 9, 2023

Govt strengthening critical mineral supply chain

Earlier, the mines ministry had said that to strengthen the critical mineral supply chain for emerging technologies, the government was taking several proactive measures to secure minerals, including lithium, from Australia and Argentina.

Currently, India is import-dependent for many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt.

Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming board meeting in New Delhi, Bharadwaj also said that whether it was a mobile phone or a solar panel, critical minerals were required everywhere.

“In order to become self-reliant, it is very important for the country to find out critical minerals and also process it,” he said.

He also said that if gold imports were reduced, then “we will become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant)”.

(With inputs from agencies)