J&K Police advises migrant workers in the Valley not to roam at night

The police also said that landlords, where the migrant labourers work and stay, have also been advised to install CCTVs

In view of the continued targeted attacks by militants on migrant workers in the Valley, the Jammu & Kashmir Police have advised them not to go out in vulnerable localities at night.

Srinagar police on its official Twitter account stated that the migrant workers have been advised not to roam at night in vulnerable localities. It further said that the landlords, where the migrant labourers work and stay, have also been advised to install CCTVs.

The advisory has been issued due to militant threat on non-locals in the Valley.

Refuting rumours

Responding to a tweet that non-local people have been asked to leave Srinagar and business houses are being instructed to make sure they reach their home town safely, the Srinagar police termed it incorrect.

“This is incorrect. Outside labourers are only advised not to roam in night in vulnerable localities and landlords have been advised to install CCTVs, where they work/stay. These are routine measures for security. In any case, seasonal labourers every year move with onset of winter,” tweeted Srinagar police.

In the series of targeted attacks on migrant workers this year, nine labourers including seven from Bihar and two from Uttar Pradesh have been killed. Thirteen migrant workers have also been injured in these targeted attacks by militants.

Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks on migrant labourers and Kashmiri Pandits.

Keeping people safe

J&K Police Chief Dilbagh Singh recently said militants are targeting people who come to earn livelihood in Kashmir. “It is our responsibility to keep them safe and secure,” he said. Wherever these acts have taken place, police have taken serious action against the perpetrators.

A senior police officer told Deccan Herald that the emergence of ‘hybrid’ ultras has become a new challenge for the security forces.

According to police, ‘hybrid’ militants are not listed as militants, but radicalized and trained enough to carry out terror attacks and then slip back into routine life.

Police said most of the civilian killings in Kashmir are being carried out by ‘hybrid’ militants now.