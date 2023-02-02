Jammu and Kashmir: LeT terrorist held for bombings

For the first time, police found an improvised explosive device inside a perfume bottle

A government school teacher-turned-terrorist has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir on charges of carrying out multiple blasts including in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims, the police chief said on Thursday.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said Arif was taken into custody following investigations in the twin blasts at Narwal in Jammu.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a perfume bottle was recovered from the possession of the man who lives in Reasi district, Singh told the media in Jammu. He was attached to the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Singh said this was the first time such a bomb was recovered in Kahsmir.

Pakistani handlers

Arif allegedly worked at the behest of his Pakistani handlers and admitted to his involvement in bombing a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 in May last year, the officer said.

He also accepted his role in an IED explosion in Jammus Shastri Nagar in February 2022 besides the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 that injured nine people.

“All the (ready-to-use) IEDs have come from across the border,” Singh said.

(With Agency inputs)