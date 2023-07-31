J&K: People questioned, call records examined as search for missing jawan continues

The army jawan, Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in the Ladakh region, was supposed to join work on Sunday. His car was found abandoned at Paranhall

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police questioned people and examined the call details of the missing army jawan Javaid Ahmad Wani, said officials on Monday (July 31).

Wani went missing a couple of days ago from his native Kulgam district while on leave.

The jawan, posted in the Ladakh region, was supposed to join work on Sunday. His car was found abandoned at Paranhall.

Many people have been questioned and the call records are being examined as the search operation to locate the missing jawan continues, officials said.

Wani’s father has appealed to those who might have abducted his son to release him alive since he is the only breadwinner of the family.

“I appeal to all the brothers to let him go alive. If he has troubled anyone, I apologise for that. If they want I will get him to quit his job as well,” Mohammad Ayoub Wani told reporters on Sunday.

Wani said his son had gone out to buy meat on Saturday evening, as he was to go back to his place of posting on Sunday. “He told his brother to drop him at the airport tomorrow (Sunday). Sometime later, we got a call that his car was found abandoned with its doors ajar,” the father said.

Eyewitnesses claim that there were blood marks in the car but officials have not confirmed or denied it.

(With inputs from agencies)