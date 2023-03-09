ED raids in Valley over ‘selling’ of Pak MBBS seats to Kashmiri students

The ED and local police conducted the raids at two locations in Anantnag and one in Srinagar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (March 9) conducted simultaneous raids at three locations in Kashmir, including the houses of Hurriyat leaders, in a case related to “selling” of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Qazi Yasir in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement chairman Zaffar Bhat in Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab area, and Mohammad Iqbal Khwaja in Mattan area of Anantnag, officials said.

They added that the personnel from the central probe agency conducted the raids along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to the officials, the case pertains to “selling” MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to fund terrorism.

