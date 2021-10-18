As Kashmir hots up, top Army, CRPF, NIA officers camp in Valley

Top officials of the Army, IB, CRPF and NIA have reached Kashmir to take stock of the killings in Kashmir Valley, triggering security concerns across the nation.

CRPF and NIA DG Kuldiep Singh is in Kashmir along with senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Indian Army.

Two migrant labourers from Bihar were shot dead and another injured by terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday. A number of such attacks targeting non-locals have happened in recent months. This has brought to fore security issues for non-locals in the restive region.

According to an India Today report, the targeting of non-locals in the Kashmir valley is believed to be a sign of “desperation” among the militants due to the ongoing crackdown on their operations by the security forces.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is keeping an eye on the situation constantly, the report quoted sources as saying.

As many as 11 migrant people have been killed in the past few weeks, raising a threat to others. On the other hand, security forces have killed 13 terrorists over the past nine days. At least five soldiers were also killed in an encounter on October 10. Mainstream political parties have condemned the killings.

AS per estimates, around 3-4 lakh labourers from other parts of the country come to Jammu and Kashmir for work and while most leave before winter, some stay back through the year.

According to some reports, many migrant labourers were shifted to secure camps, but authorities said it was difficult to gather all of them as many were staying in far off places and were difficult to reach.

Security forces belonging to the Army, CRPF and others have beefed up intelligence and security measures in the region.