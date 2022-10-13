PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat train from Himachal’s Una

The train equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, will run between Una and New Delhi. It provides a comfortable and faster mode of travel to help boost tourism in the region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 13) flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in the country from the Una railway station in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were also present during the event.

The train equipped with state-of-the-art safety features, will run between Una and New Delhi. It provides a comfortable and faster mode of travel to help boost tourism in the region.

The train which accelerates to a 100 km in just 52 seconds, will run six days a week, except on Wednesdays. It will take stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib and Una.

The train on its first journey on Thursday will reach New Delhi in the evening via Sri Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh and Ambala. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will board the train from Chandigarh during the inaugural journey.

The Vande Bharat train was launched by the Prime Minister in 2019. There have since been many upgrades in terms of speed and safety features.

The prime minister on his ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years, also laid the foundation stone of a Bulk Drug Park in the Una district. He also dedicated to the nation, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una.