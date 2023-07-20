Himachal: No sale of apples as commission agents go on strike

Terming the strike without notice as illegal and uncalled for, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association President Harish Chauhan said it is the duty of the government to make arrangements for the sale of apples.

Apples were not sold in the majority of the Fruit markets (mandis) in Himachal Pradesh as arthiyas (commission agents) went on strike, claiming there is no space to weigh the produce.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the apple growers said arthiyas are conspiring to fail the new practice of selling apples per kilogram as growers are being benefited.

Earlier, apples were sold per box but from this year the new system of selling apples per kg with a cap of 24 kg was introduced by the state government after consultations with all the stakeholders.

Also read: Washington apples are back in India; how it will affect local produce and industry

So far, about one lakh boxes of apples have been sold. A uniform carton for sale would be introduced next year.

The growers are getting better prices for their produce under the new practice of selling apples per kilogram.

Terming the strike without notice as illegal and uncalled for, Fruit Vegetable Flower Growers Association President Harish Chauhan on Thursday (July 20) said it is the duty of the government to make arrangements for the sale of apples and arthiyas not following the prescribed norms should be blacklisted.

Also read: India to remove retaliatory customs duties on 8 US products including apples

The apple growers have already suffered vagaries of weather and even the roads are damaged due to heavy rains, he added.

Talking to the media persons in Shimla, he said that under the new practice, the profit margins of arthiyas and loaders have reduced and therefore, they are trying to fail the system. The change is revolutionary and we stand by the government.

“A commission agent takes a six per cent commission for the sale of apples. Earlier, the grower used to get a price of 24 kg for 34-36 kg weight but under the new system the growers get the right price, Sanjay Chauhan, an apple grower, said, adding that this year the early variety Tideman fetched Rs 2,400 per box in comparison to Rs 1,200 last year.

State Arthiyas Association President Harish Thakur said, “We are not against selling apples per kilogram but the issue is that it is impossible to weigh the produce and there is no space”.

“We went on a symbolic strike due to harassment by the authorities as arthiyas were challaned in some Mandis, he added.

About 70,000-80,000 boxes come to the Mandis with the space to accommodate 20,000 boxes, and the process is very time-consuming, Thakur said, adding that Mandis in Haryana and Punjab are buying apples per box.

We are not against the apple growers or the government, he said, adding they provide us ample space to weigh the apples and introduce universal packing.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Negi held a meeting with the representatives of the apple growers and arthiyas association to resolve the issue, but no decision has been reached so far. Apple is a Rs 5,000 crore economy in Himachal.

(With agency inputs)