7 killed, 12 injured in explosion at fireworks factory in HP’s Una

Most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers. Police and rescue personnel are at the spot

Seven people were killed and 12 sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Tuesday.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said that the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area. “Prima facie, most of the dead and injured are migrant labourers,” he added.

Police and rescue personnel are at the spot and more details are awaited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the incident and announced ₹2 lakh each as relief to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. He also wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Advertisement

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident,” Modi said on Twitter.

Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 22, 2022

“Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

(With inputs from Agencies)