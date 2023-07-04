Contagious disease kills 60 sheep and goats in Himachal Pradesh

The Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease, also known as sheep and goat plague, has affected the cattle of three flocks in the Hadsar area

An outbreak of a highly contagious animal disease has killed 60 sheep and goats and affected around 200 in the highland pastures of the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease, also known as sheep and goat plague, has affected the cattle of three flocks in the Hadsar area near the Chamba border.

The common symptoms of the disease are diarrhoea and pneumonia affecting the lungs, a veterinarian told PTI.

The animals also experience nasal discharge leading to breathing problems, especially for affected animals in high altitude areas, he said.

Besides treating the sick sheep and goats and providing their owners with medical kits, a veterinary team is raising awareness among shepherds about the disease, its symptoms and necessary precautions.

Helping shepherds

Dr Amitabh Thakur, Deputy Director of the Keylong animal husbandry department, set up the medical team on Friday to reach out to the nomadic tribal Gaddi shepherds regarding the treatment of the sick animals.

The team had to trek through thick forests, criss-crossed by nullahs, and risk attacks by wild animals to reach the shepherds.

(With agency inputs)