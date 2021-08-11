2 dead, 25-30 feared buried under rubble in Himachal landslide

Two people are killed and around 30 people are feared buried after a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur left many vehicles trapped under debris on Wednesday afternoon.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying passengers, are buried. NDTV reported a truck was also hit.

The landslide took place on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur at around 12.45pm.

Advertisement

Also read: Why everyone’s favourite Manali is teetering on the brink

The army, National Disaster Response Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local rescue teams have been called in, he said.

#WATCH | ITBP personnel rescue a man trapped in the debris of a landslide on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Nugulsari area of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh As per the state govt’s latest information, nine people have been rescued & one person has died. Search operation is underway pic.twitter.com/NZ46tpg1Se — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Sadiq also said shooting stones are still falling, which is creating problems in carrying out the rescue operation.

Also read: Dharamshala ‘developing’ at the cost of dense forests

“I’ve directed the police and the local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit. We are waiting for detailed information,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Thakur and assured him of all possible help from the central government.

Heavy rain has caused several landslides in parts of Himachal over the past few weeks.

Nine people were killed and many others were injured in multiple landslides in Kinnaur July 25. Eleven people, including the driver, were travelling to Chitkul, a popular tourist spot, in a vehicle when heavy boulders fell, killing eight and injuring others. Another tourist died on the way to hospital.