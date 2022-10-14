Mob of attacks Gurugram mosque, threaten namazis of expulsion from village

After warning namazis of expulsion from village, the mob attacked them again during the evening prayers and threatened to kill them

A mob of 200 people on Wednesday ransacked a mosque in the Bhora Kalan village in Gurugram and assaulted people who were praying inside, while threatening them to throw them out of the village. The Gurugram police have booked at least a dozen people for the violence even though no arrests have been made so far.

According to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

He said that the ruckus began on Wednesday morning, when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

Mohammad said during the prayers in the night, the mob barged into the prayer hall and assaulted the namazis. He said the miscreants locked the prayer hall and threatened to kill the namazis.

He said, the accused had fled by the time police left.

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob, officials said.

Following Mohammad’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under sections of IPC related to rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station.

As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law, said ASI Gajender Singh, the investigating officer.