Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for sexual misconduct  

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been booked for sexual misconduct after a female junior athletics coach filed a complaint against him.

According to reports, a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed against the minister on Saturday (December 31).

Singh, an Olympian and the former captain of the Indian national hockey team is a BJP legislator from Pehowa in Kurukshetra.

The woman coach in her complaint said that Singh had sexually harassed her when she visited his residence in Chandigarh on Thursday.

She said that minister had messaged her on Instagram after seeing her at a gym and insisted on meeting her.

“He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard. Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with the authorities concerned,” the woman coach said.

She said she agreed to meet Singh and went to meet him at his official residence, where the minister allegedly indulged in sexual misconduct.

The complainant said that she met Manisha Choudhary, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Friday and Superintendent of Police Shruti Arora.

“I have full faith in Chandigarh police and was assured a fair inquiry,” the woman, who participated in Rio Olympics, said.

Singh, however, have called the allegations baseless and ordered an independent probe into the matter.