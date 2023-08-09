Haryana: Letters ‘banning Muslims’ spark fresh row; village heads deny issuing them

Many sarpanches in Mahendergarh and Rewari denied having issued any such letters making a reference to a particular community

Letters supposedly written by some panchayat heads in three Haryana districts “banning” Muslim traders from their villages have caused fresh tension but it is not clear if the communication is genuine.

The letters are purported to have been written by some panchayat heads in Mahendergarh, Rewari, and Jhajjar districts in the wake of communal violence in the state.

The almost identical letters cite the violence in Nuh district on July 31 when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession. While five people were killed in Nuh, a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

District authorities said they have taken note of the letters online and are investigating.

Purported letters

The purported letters said the panchayats had decided not to give “permission” to the Muslim community and miscreants to conduct business. It specifies hawkers, cattle traders and those seeking alms.

But many sarpanches in Mahendergarh and Rewari denied having issued any such letters making a reference to a particular community, reports PTI.

Mahendergarh Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta said no such letters have been submitted to government officials.

“Nothing has been submitted to any administrative officer by any sarpanch,” Gupta told PTI over phone. “However, we have taken suo motu cognisance and are inquiring into the matter.”

Ved Prakash, the sarpanch of Gomla village in Kanina block of Mahendergarh district, said: “No letter has been issued from our side to the SDM with the contents as is being claimed.”

He said what he had “written was a different matter. It does not mention name of any particular community”. He did not elaborate.

Sarpanches clarify

Another sarpanch from Mahendergarh district said they are only verifying identity credentials of strangers, which he called was a general exercise having nothing to do with any community.

Chimnawas village Sarpanch in Rewari Narender Yadav said: “No such letter has been issued from my side as is being claimed.”

Added Vikas, the sarpanch of Saidpur in Mahendergarh: “We are not against any community.”

Jhajjar Deputy Commissioner Capt Shakti Singh said some mischievous elements might have used the letter head of any panchayat and circulated that. He said the matter was being investigated.

He said no gram panchayat or anybody else will be allowed to do anything which is unconstitutional or illegal.

Opposition parties in Haryana allege that the violence in Nuh was a failure of the BJP-JJP government.

BJP team visits Nuh, AAP stopped

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on Wednesday to meet officials and study the situation in the district but a delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was stopped.

The BJP delegation was led by state president Om Prakash Dhankhar.

A seven-member AAP team was stopped by police just before they entered Rewasan village. A police officer said the delegation was sent back in view of the curfew imposed there.

The delegation was led by Haryana AAP head and Rajya Sabha member Dr Sushil Gupta.

“People from BJP were allowed to go, while we were stopped. We wanted to meet the victims of the riots and go to the temple and mosque. What is the BJP afraid of?” asked Dr Gupta.

District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration had made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house.

But delegations from the Congress, AAP and CPI wanted to meet the people. So, they were not allowed to do so, he said.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district.

(With agency inputs)