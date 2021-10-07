Haryana farmers allege protester injured after being hit by BJP MP’s car

The incident occurred when a group of farmers were protesting in Ambala’s Naraingarh against the visit of Kurukshetra BJP MP Nayab Saini

Even the country is witnessing a massive outrage over the mowing down of four farmer protesters in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakshmipur Kheri by a BJP convoy, farmers in Haryana have alleged that a person was injured after a vehicle in the convoy of BJP MP Nayab Saini hit him during an agitation against farm laws in Ambala.

According to reports, the injured farmer was rushed to a government hospital in Ambala and was discharged after treatment.

Protesters who witnessed the incident told NDTV that the vehicle following BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini’s car in the cavalcade, hit the farmer who was standing by the side of the road near Saini Bhawan in Naraingarh.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly occurred when Saini was returning after attending an event at Saini Bhawan where protesters had gathered to protest against his visit. State Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma also attended the event.

Also read: Varun Gandhi demands justice for farmers, removed from top BJP panel

The protesters have demanded a case to be filed against the driver of the vehicle and have also threatened to stage a gherao of the police station on October 10 if the demands are not kept.

The development comes days after eight people were killed in violent clashes on the Tikunia-Banbirpur road in Uttar Pradesh Lakshmipur Kheri, where farmers had gathered to protest Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur. Four farmers among the eight deceased were allegedly run over by a cavalcade of cars. The protesters have alleged that Ashish, the son of Union minister Ajay Misra Teni, the BJP MP from Lakhmipur Kheri, was in one of the cars which mowed down the farmers.