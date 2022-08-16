Gurugram: Three techies among four killed in horrific accident

The accident took place when the driver of a speeding truck headed from Delhi to Jaipur, lost control of the vehicle following which the heavily-loaded truck climbed the divider, overturned on the right side and fell straight on the Innova car the six were travelling in

Four people, three of them software engineers, died and two others got injured after a truck fell on their car in Gurugram, police said on Tuesday (August 16).

Three of the deceased were IIT alumni and worked in Adobe, Noida. According to the police, the incident happened at around 2 am while the passengers were returning to Noida from Udaipur.

The accident took place when the driver of a speeding truck headed from Delhi to Jaipur, lost control of the vehicle following which the heavily-loaded truck climbed the divider, overturned on the right side and fell straight on the Innova car the six were travelling in, Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) inspector Ajay Malik said.

“The truck driver managed to flee away after leaving his truck on spot which was loaded with sacks of maize. Our team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital,” he said.

The deceased were identified as driver Deepak (25) resident of Gajipur village, UP, Adarsh Kumar (23) native of Meerut in UP, Kumara Pujita (25) native of Benagluru and Muskan Tiwari (24) native of Kolkata.

Priyanka Sultania (22) native of Kolkata and Jasnur Singh (27) native of Patiala in Punjab, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said, adding that they all were working and residing in Noida.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station.

“The families of the deceased have been informed and post-mortems are being done,” the SHO said. “The driver will be arrested as early as possible”, the SHO added.

