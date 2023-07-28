Youth kills self after shooting woman dead in Delhi

Police said the victim and the assailant knew each other from a gym

A 42-year-old woman was shot dead outside her house in Delhi’s Dabri area on Thursday (July 27) night, police said. The assailant later committed suicide by shooting himself with a country made pistol.

The accused was identified as Ashish, a 23-year-old youth.

Police said he and the victim, Renu Goyal, knew each other as they used to go to the same gym a few years ago.

Renu, a housewife, used to live with her husband and three children. She was shot dead from point blank range, police said.

“We received murder info from the Dabri area. A 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house. The accused was immediately identified by the team and when the team reached his house, they found that the accused died by suicide. We found that the accused and the victim were going to the same gym where they met each other. Further investigation is underway,” Dwarka DCP M Harsha Vardhan told reporters.

Police suspect personal enmity to be the main reason behind the murder and said a probe is underway to solve the case.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)