Yellow alert sounded in Delhi as COVID cases increase

Precautionary measures include night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, and opening of non-essential shops on an ‘odd-even’ basis

Amid an increase in COVID cases, a yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi. Some restrictions have been imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The yellow alert entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of non-essential shops on an ‘odd-even’ basis, and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses. It is imposed when the COVID positivity rate stays above 0.5% for two consecutive days, as it has now.

After reviewing the COVID situation at a high-level meeting, Kejriwal said virus cases are rising fast in the capital but there is no need to panic as most people who tested positive have only mild symptoms. It is unfortunate that people are visiting markets and malls without masks, said the CM, appealing to the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Although cases are rising in Delhi, there is no increase in the consumption of medical oxygen or demand for beds and ICU facilities, which means most people are getting treated at home, said Kejriwal.

The list of restrictions under the yellow alert will be made public later on, he added.

