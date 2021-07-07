Wife of former union minister Kumaramangalam murdered in Delhi

She was allegedly suffocated with a pillow by her washerman and his two accomplices

Kitty Kumaramangalam, lawyer and wife of former union minister P. Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found dead on July 6 in South-West Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area. Kitty was allegedly murdered by her servant and his two associates. According to reports, they suffocated Kitty with a pillow. She was 78.

Raju Lakhhan (24), one of the accused, was working near her home and was arrested. DCP (South-West district) Ingit Pratap Singh said that a search was still in the process for Lakhhan’s accomplices.

“We received a call about the incident at around 11 pm from her domestic help Manju. She informed that at around 9 pm, Raju, who came earlier also, came to their home and she opened the door for him. But after entering, he overpowered her and dragged her to another room,” said Singh.

Manju, who made the complaint, alleged that Lakhhan’s partners in crime had overpowered Kitty.

“They also dragged her to another room where they smothered her to death when she tried to raise an alarm. They decamped with some money and jewellery. The domestic help managed to untie her hands. She then called out to her neighbours for help, who rushed in and untied her. They then informed the police about the incident,” said a senior police officer.

The police rushed to the spot and transferred Manju to a nearby hospital.

P. Rangarajan Kumarmanglam served as a union minister in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet between 1998 and 2001.