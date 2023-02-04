Why is Centre fighting with everyone: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal raised the question of why the central government is at odds with various groups including judges, the Supreme Court, state governments, farmers, and traders

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, claimed on Saturday that the BJP government at the centre is feuding with various groups including states, judges, farmers, and traders.

Arvind Kejriwal referred to a news report about the Collegium system for appointing judges becoming a source of tension between the Supreme Court and the central government, and advised the Narendra Modi administration to stay out of other people’s affairs.

Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concerns in a tweet written in Hindi, stating. He questioned why the central government in in conflict with everyone, including judges, the Supreme Court, state governments, farmers, and traders? The country will not move forward through constant feuding. Do your job and allow others to do theirs, don’t interfere in their affairs, he said.

The Delhi government, led by the AAP party, is engaged in a persistent dispute with the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the central government regarding several governance and jurisdiction issues.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, along with the deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP lawmakers, staged a demonstration at Raj Niwas due to the alleged delay in the approval of their government’s plan to send school teachers to Finland for training.

Additionally, Kejriwal accused the central government of exploiting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by filing a chargesheet in the Delhi liquor scam case with the intention of overthrowing governments and bribing MLAs.

Arvind Kejriwal, at a press conference, pointed out that according to the constitution and law, the Lieutenant Governor must act based on the advice of the council of ministers, therefore, files should not be sent to the LG.

The Delhi government, led by the AAP party, has taken the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, which gives the LG more authority in Delhi, to the Supreme Court. The final verdict from the top court is still pending.

On Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal criticized the GNCTD Amendment Act introduced by the central government in 2021 and expressed his hope that the Supreme Court will declare it as unconstitutional.

