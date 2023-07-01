‘Was most difficult task’: Kejriwal tweets on Delhi’s improved air quality

Delhi has recorded the least number of days with “poor” to “severe air quality” in the first half of 2023 compared to the corresponding period since 2016, except for the COVID-hit 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday (July 1) that improving air quality in the national capital was the most difficult task.

He made the observation a day after the Environment Ministry said that Delhi registered the highest number of “good” to “moderate” air quality days this year since 2016, barring 2020.

“Still a long way to go”

Delhi also experienced the least number of days with “poor” to “severe air quality” in the first half-year period (January to June) in 2023 compared to the corresponding period since 2016, except for the COVID-hit 2020.

“This was perhaps the most difficult task — improving air quality. But a series of steps taken by Delhiites helped us achieve this seemingly impossible task,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“Still a long way to go. But Delhi people have always done what others thought impossible,” he added.

Lowest AQI

The average AQI (air quality index) for Delhi during this period also remained in moderate category — below 200.

Delhi reported its lowest average AQI during 2023 (January-June) compared to the corresponding period for the seven years.

The Environment Ministry added that this improvement signifies a substantial reduction in air pollutants with lower levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other harmful emissions.

