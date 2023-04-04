Video of scantily-clad woman goes viral; Delhi Metro asks commuters to follow social etiquette

In the video clip, the woman passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit

A video purportedly showing a scantily-clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach has gone viral on the internet, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette.

In the undated video clip, the woman passenger with a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit.

Also read: Delhi Metro: Operational speed of Airport Line to be increased to 100 kmph

Responding to a query over the viral video, the Delhi Metro in a statement on Monday (April 3) said, “The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow-passengers.”

Advertisement

The DMRC’s Operations and Maintenance Act lists out “indecency as a punishable offence under section 59”, it pointed out.

Passengers expected to self-regulate their conduct: DMRC

“We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner,” the DMRC added.

Also read: Have back-up arrangements to evacuate passengers in case of total power outage: Delhi Metro

The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: “No she is not @uorfi_”.

Another user tweeted in a lighter vein: “Metro ACs must be down.”

(With inputs from agencies)