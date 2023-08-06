Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; ‘Hope everyone is safe,’ says Kejriwal

The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

The national capital and parts of north India experienced mild aftershocks of a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday (August 5) night.

“The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm,” Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital, told PTI.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

“Earthquake tremors have also been felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“Hey Delhi people, We hope you all are safe! For any emergency help, dial 112,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

(With inputs from agencies)