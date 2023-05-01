Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

The Delhi Traffic Police received 31 calls regarding the traffic issue, along with three calls related to waterlogging

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital on Monday as rain lashed the city making it difficult for the commuters to reach their destination on time.

The Delhi Traffic Police said they received 31 calls at their control room regarding the traffic issue, along with three calls related to waterlogging.

Commuters experienced traffic snarls in areas including Jhandewalan Mandir, Paschim Vihar, Rohini and south Delhi, they said.

Police advisory

“Traffic is heavy on Aurobindo Marg in the carriageway from IIT towards Adhchini due to waterlogging near Adhchini. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The commuters also faced hardship while booking cabs and ride fares also fluctuated.

Soumya Singh, who was travelling from Lajpat Nagar to Mandi House, said six cab drivers cancelled her bookings.

“I was trying to book a cab from Lajpat Nagar to Mandi House, but it took me seven attempts to finally book a cab. In between, the prices were also fluctuating rapidly. During the rainy season, it becomes very difficult to get a cab or an auto-rickshaw through online cab aggregators,” Singh said.

Commuters share updates

Several other commuters also shared updates on the traffic situation on Twitter.

“Traffic choked under flyover towards August Kranti Marg from Panchsheel Park, Heavy traffic on Rohtak Road between Peeragarhi and Nangloi,” a Twitter user said.

Another commuter said that the Barapullah flyover is clogged and waterlogging in several places.

Heavy rain

Heavy rainfall was reported from Lajpat Nagar, ITO, Lodhi Road, Lutyens Delhi, the eastern part and Noida.

The weather office forecast thunderstorms with rain during the day.

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the seasons average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, according to the India Meteorological Department.

