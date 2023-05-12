SIT set up to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief: Delhi Police to court

The submission about the formation of a SIT was made by Delhi police in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh, said the Delhi Police to a special court in the capital on Friday (May 12).

The submission was made before additional chief metropolitan magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court’s earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

Pointing out that a status report has been filed in the matter, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the court that considering the seriousness of the case they have formed a SIT. “The SIT will be investigating the case,” Atul Srivastava told the court.

He requested that the status report must not be shared with anyone considering the nature of the case. The report has been filed by the Delhi Police in a sealed cover.

Advertisement

Also read: Wrestlers challenge WFI chief Brij Bhushan to take lie detector narco test

After the submission, the court posted the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The judge had issued notice to the Delhi Police on a plea moved by the wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.

Watch: Supporters flock to Jantar Mantar in solidarity with women wrestlers

The wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Singh, accusing him of sexually exploiting several women grapplers, including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO Act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

(With inputs from agencies)