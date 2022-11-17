Shraddha murder: Court extends police custody of Aftab; allows narco test

Meanwhile, people "angry" over the gruesome killing of 27-year-old Walkar will take out candle marches in the city on Thursday to demand capital punishment for the accused, Poonawala, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said.

A Delhi court on Thursday (November 17) permitted the city police to question Shraddha Walkar’s murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in their custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing Walkar on the evening of May 18.

The candle marches will be taken out from eight different locations in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area at 6 pm on Thursday to also demand enactment of stringent laws against “illegal religious conversion and love jihad” in the national capital, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told PTI on Thursday.

“The people angry over the gruesome murder of Shradha Walkar will take out the marches in Mehrauli to pay tribute to the victim, demand speedy trial of her murder case and award of capital punishment to the accused within three months,” the VHP leader said.

“They will also demand enactment of stringent laws against illegal religious conversion and love jihad,” he added.

The people’s candle march has been backed by the VHP and various other groups, Bansal said.

