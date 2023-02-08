SC to hear Delhi Police plea for review of acquittal in 2012 rape-murder case

The SC last year acquitted three death row convicts for teen’s gang-rape and murder in 2012

The Supreme Court has agreed to form a three-judge bench to consider Delhi Police’s plea for review of a verdict in a 2012 rape-murder case.

In the verdict, the apex court last year acquitted three death row convicts for the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Delhi’s Chhawla area.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala on Wednesday (February 8) that one of the accused acquitted by the court had recently slit the throat of a person.

“Hardened criminals”

“What I am saying is that all these accused, who were acquitted, are hardened criminals. Therefore, we are seeking a review of last year’s verdict,” Mehta said, adding that a three-judge bench headed by the then CJI had pronounced the verdict.

CJI Chandrachud then said the court would constitute a bench of himself and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi to hear the review plea. Mehta then requested the court to accord open court hearing on the review plea.

The bench said it is up to the new bench to decide on an open court hearing plea. “We will see to it when the new bench takes up the matter,” the CJI said.

The trio in question was acquitted on November 7 last year.

