Rising heat singes Delhi; IMD predicts rain during weekend

IMD says a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on June 11 could become stronger and move towards west, bringing rain for Delhi and neighbouring states

The national capital, sweltering under severe heat with the mercury touching a maximum of 44.3 degrees at northwest Delhi’s Pitampura on Wednesday (June 9), will get some weekend relief, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperatures are likely to remain high on Thursday and Friday (June 10-11) in Delhi with the IMD forecasting a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius.

Temperature touched 42.2 degrees Celsius during daytime on Wednesday at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city, 44.1 degrees Celsius at southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh and 44.3 degrees at northwest Delhi’s Pitampura.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Thursday was 29 degrees Celsius, lower than 31.4 degrees recorded on Wednesday.

The IMD has predicted formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal on Friday (June 11) which could become stronger and move in the west-northwest direction.

Its influence could result in “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northwest India, excluding Rajasthan, during June 12 to 14,” an IMD forecast said.

