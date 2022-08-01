PM’s brother Prahlad Modi to stage dharna for demands by fair price shop dealers

Fair price shop dealers have nine demands, including one on compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through their shops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, who is also the vice-president of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation (AIFPSDF), will stage a dharna in the capital on Tuesday (August 2) with various demands of the organisation.

Prahlad Modi will sit for the dharna at the Jantar Mantar with other members of the AIFPSDF. After the dharna, a memorandum addressed to the PM will be submitted, the AIFPSDF said in a statement. They also added that the members also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla the next day.

The AIFPSDF has nine demands, including one on compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through Fair Price Shops.

They have also demanded that the West Bengal Ration Model of free distribution be implemented across the country.

“We demand all due margins for all the states including Jammu and Kashmir should be reimbursed immediately,” the AIFPSDF statement said.